MYETTE POINT — A Loreauville bass angler who has won several major bass tournaments in his career had bass just where he wanted them for the Louisiana Bass Cats Summer Open on July 10 in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Trouble was Mike Louviere was having a hard time hooking up with them until, until he made an adjustment that eventually netted him five good-sized bass weighing 15.81 pounds for a big payday of $1,000 for first place, plus another $150 for the biggest bass of the day.
“I was throwing a buzz bait when I went Wednesday. They were striking short. They were doing the same thing Sunday,” Louviere said after he and his son, Mike Louviere Jr. of Loreauville topped the 23-boat field that fished out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
He was referring to Wednesday’s action in the eighth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of the season held out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing. Louviere, 42, and Tabatha Landry had three small keeper bass for 4.94 pounds.
Louviere, a welder at Chart Industries Inc., was perplexed and frustrated that evening because his buzz bait was getting smashed with no results.
“They were striking it short. There were doing the same thing Sunday,” he said about the early morning bite in the Open.
However, a timely switch to his favorite spinnerbait made by Phil Ransonet soon solved that problem and before 8 a.m. he had three 4-pound class bass in the livewell on Sunday.
“He’s always made my spinnerbaits,” Louviere said, gratefully, about Ransonet.
The winning father-and-son team’s biggest bass weighed 4.35 pounds.
It was a learning experience for Louviere Sr. and a teaching lesson for Louviere Jr., who soon wondered how his father was getting bigger bass to bite while catching 10-15 keepers.
Louviere made sure to point out where the bass were positioned around cypress trees and how to retrieve the spinnerbait once his son tied one on.
“He finally switched later in the day and started to catch at the end,” he said about the 18-year-old who works as a welder at Bayou Service Co. Inc. in Loreauville.
The younger Louviere caught one good-sized bass down the stretch that was included in the winning team’s five-bass limit, Louviere said.
The limit was more than enough to top that of their nearest challenger, Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton and Mason Mendoza of Jeanerette. Fitzgerald and Mendoza, his youngest daughter’s fiance’, finished second with five bass at 14.25 pounds worth $500.
Sandy Gaudet and Kevin Herbert finished third with 13.52 pounds for $300.
The Louvieres’ win broke a prolonged slump for the elder Louviere. He was surprised, he said, pleasantly, by the turn of events.
“I really was. I’ve been falling short all year – 2nd, 3rd, fourths and fifths. I got this new boat (a Bullet) and finally pulled a win out of it. It wasn’t anything I was doing that was wrong. I just wasn’t around the right fish at the right time,” he said.
It felt “great,” he said, to win with his son, who made his mark several times as a high school bass angler at Loreauville.
“Ah, Junior’s pumped. He’s excited,” Louviere said.
Like father, like son.