mike louviere la bass anglers classic 2022

Mike Louviere of Jeanerette, formerly of Loreauville, "holds" five bass he caught Oct. 15 to win the Louisiana Bass Anglers Classic out of Myette Point in the Atchafalaya Basin.

MYETTE POINT — Mike Louviere knows he could have won the Louisiana Bass Anglers’ regular-season finale Oct. 1 in the Atchafalaya Basin.

However, Louviere had his eyes on a bigger prize while he was fishing that first day of October. He hooked and boated two good-sized bass in no time in one of his favorite early fall canals, then promptly left, to the amazement of his partner, Vernon Colson.



