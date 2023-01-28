Bass Anglers

Michael Louviere, right, and Tabitha Landry hold the five bass that won the first Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament of 2023 on Jan. 22. Their 11.67-pound catch topped an 18-boat field that fished out of Amelia Landing.

AMELIA – Mike Louviere’s hot streak sizzled again Jan. 22 when he won the Louisiana Bass Anglers’ 2023 season opening bass tournament at Amelia Landing.

Louviere, who finished first in a Bullet Bass Club tournament out of the same boat landing on Jan. 8, topped an 18-boat field in his return to the same site. It was his third straight first-place finish in a bass club tournament since he won the Louisiana Bass Anglers Classic on Oct. 15 out of Myette Point in the Atchafalaya Basin.



