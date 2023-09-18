COTEAU HOLMES -- The 21-year-old diehard duck hunter heard shotguns booming to the north and south of Coteau Holmes on opening day of the special teal season Sept. 15.

Jay Jay Louviere of St. Martinville had enough shooting going on in the rice and crawfish ponds around him to quench his love for duck hunting. After all, it’s been since midwinter he last gunned down a duck.



Tags