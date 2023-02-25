la bass anglers #2 winner louviere
This 5.26-pound bass helped Mike Louviere of Jeanerette win his second straight Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament when the bass club fished Feb. 18 at Lake Martin. Louviere's five-bass limit weibghed 14.45 pounds.

BREAUX BRIDGE – Two down. Eight to go.

Mike Louviere of Jeanerette won his second straight Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament Feb. 18 at Lake Martin. His five-bass limit weighed an unbeatable 14.45 pounds, including the biggest bass of the day, a 5.26-pounder.



