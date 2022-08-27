landry grouper

A red grouper in a FWC tank.

 Florida Fish and Wildlife/ Amanda Nalley

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

(The Center Square) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit over the distribution of red grouper harvest in the Gulf of Mexico between commercial and recreational fishermen.

Commercial fishermen are suing the National Marine Fisheries Service in U.S. District Court over a rule to reallocate the Gulf red grouper quota based on updated fishing data that shows the recreational angler harvest is more than double what was previously estimated.

Download PDF AG Jeff Landry's motion


Tags