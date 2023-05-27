ORANGE BEACH, Alabama – A monstrous blue marlin hooked and boated 150 miles off Louisiana’s coast made a monstrous splash May 19 in one of the most prestigious billfish tournament along the Gulf Coast.

Seeing was believing for Brian Stover, a veteran billfish fisherman. When the 776.4-pound blue marlin’s head emerged after a 4 ½-hour tug-of-war with the Georgia angler in the fighting chair aboard the 66-foot long Mollie, giving captain and crew its first look, Stover told AL.com, “At that moment, everybody was seeing what I had been feeling. That thing was like a dinosaur coming out of the water. The head was huge.”







