Blaine Miller, left, and Brandon Sellers hold the three bass that won the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament Wednesday in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing. Their three bass weighed 7.37 pounds.
Braxton Resweber, left, and Austin Therior hit paydirt once again at Wednesday's WN Hawg Fights BTS out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing. Their three-fish limit weighed 6.95 pounds, good enough for third place.
COTEAU HOLMES — Of all the fishin’ holes within a reasonable boat ride from Bayou Benoit Boat Landing to pick for Wednesday’s Hawg Fight, Brandon Sellers chose a place 45 minutes away.
The accomplished New Iberia bass angler and Blaine Miller of Loreauville launched at 5:30 p.m. with the other 21 boats on hand to fish the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series in the Atchafalaya Basin.
The long, slow boat ride in Miller’s aluminum jo-bo0at, coupled with the prospect of returning in time for the weigh-in at 8:30 p.m., left them with very little time to fish. Their gamble ended on a positive note when they topped the 21-boat field with three bass weighing 7.37 pounds to collect $495.
“We just went on a whim. We didn’t even scout that. I told him, ‘Let’s go see what happens,’ ” Sellers said after the hot and muggy evening tournament.
Sellers, 51-year-old owner of Sellers Sheet Metal, said Miller got things rolling right off the bat. On the 37-year-old’s third cast he hooked and landed a 3.19-pound bass on a plastic frog. That fish was the biggest of the night and worth $110.
However, Sellers and Miller didn’t get another bite for a little more than 35 minutes. They were sweating it out, literally, when the bass started to bite and caught four, all on topwaters.
“We caught them all in one lick. We had to leave in 10 minutes,” Sellers said.
“I thought the (winning) weight would have been higher. I thought 8 pounds would have been the winning stringer. We had 7 pounds. It sure enough was enough. We had some decent fish.”
The winning team needed every fraction of an ounce to turn back the husband-wife team of Ryan Latch and Robin Latch of Lafayette. Their three-bass limit weighed 7.14 pounds for $297.
Defending WN Hawg Fights BTS Angler(s) of the Year Braxton Resweber and his cousin, Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville, finished third with three bass weighing 6.95 pounds worth $198.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS is scheduled to be held July 6 out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.