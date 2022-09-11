Purchase Access

Shotguns roaring across Acadiana and throughout the state this weekend signal the unofficial start of the duck hunting season in the Sportsman’s Paradise.

The special teal season began Saturday, bringing joy to those who have been waiting for that day since the last shot was fired in the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season. Teal will be fair game through Sept. 25.



