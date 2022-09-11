Shotguns roaring across Acadiana and throughout the state this weekend signal the unofficial start of the duck hunting season in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
The special teal season began Saturday, bringing joy to those who have been waiting for that day since the last shot was fired in the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season. Teal will be fair game through Sept. 25.
The shotgun blasts also serve as a harbinger of the fundraising season for Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit organization known as the worldwide leader in waterfowl conservation and wetlands. At least three fundraisers are on tap in the Teche Area.
First up on the schedule is the Jeanerette DU sponsor event scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the historic and elegant Marsh House on Avery Island. Steaks will be served during the fundraising event, according to Jeanerette DU chairman Larry Gaspard.
A Gold Mallard Sponsorship will cost $1,000. The price includes two tickets, one for the sponsor and one for a guest, plus a reserved table for eight for the Jeanerette DU annual general membership banquet on Nov. 3 at the West St. Mary Civic Center. A Silver Pintail Sponsorship for $500 includes two tickets and four regular tickets to the event on Nov. 3. A Bronze Teal Sponsorship at $350 includes a guest for the event and two tickets to the banquet on the first week of November.
For more information call Gaspard at 380-4641.
The New Iberia Ducks Unlimited’s annual Bucks for Ducks event is scheduled to be held Oct. 27 at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort.
NI DU chairman Jason Foster, who announced the fundraiser’s date Aug. 23, pointed out major donors are the lifeblood of wetlands conservation in North America and, more importantly, more Louisiana habitat projects than any other state in the Mississippi Flyway. A long-time donor recently said, “DU events are the frontline of conservation. Your contributions are investments that provide a direct link between raising funds for waterfowl habitat and creating critical ecosystems locally and nationally.”
Also, DU president Douglas A. Schoenrock said in a prepared statement, 88 percent of all the money from the 2021 fundraising cycle went to wetlands conservation and education.
“Ducks Unlimited’s wetlands conservation mission has always been driven by science to deliver the best possible outcomes for waterfowl, wildlife and people. … DU’s mission brings us together in good times and bad, attracts like-minded people to our cause and delivers results. In fact, we’re accelerating our efforts to ensure that we reach 16 million acres in record time,” he said after noting more than 15 million acres have been conserved.
The New Iberia DU event’s admission costs are $2,500 for a Corporate Table, $600 for a Mallard Table, $350 for a Bronze Sponsor, $50 for a general membership and $35 for a youth membership.
For more information call Foster at 356-4977.
Gaspard and Foster and their respective committees have been working diligently to bring the area the best fundraising banquets possible. Reward them with your support.
DON SHOOPMANis outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.