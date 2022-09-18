Two Coteau anglers will be among the qualifiers fishing for a $30,000 first-place prize this week at the Crappie Masters All American Trail National Championship in Mississippi.

Chad Romero, 47, and Nick Menard, 41, plan to feed the sac-a-lait, er, crappie, their best hair jig, a green/red 1/32-ounce Basin Jig, when they fish Grenada Lake on Friday and Saturday. They’re hopeful the Louisiana product delivers against top crappie fishermen from across the country.



