If the NOI adopted Oct. 6 by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries becomes law, fishermen will have to deal with a creel limit reduced from 25 to 15 speckled trout and a minimum length limit increased from 12 to 13 1/2 inches.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

The difference between a 12-inch speckled trout and a 13 ½-inch speckled trout is 1 ½ inches, but it might as well be a mile based on varied reaction to the Oct. 6 action by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

One local charter boat captain said he was saddened and disappointed by the Notice of Intent for a smaller creel limit and a longer minimum length limit on speckled trout adopted Oct. 6 by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. The LWFC vote 5-0 in favor of reducing the creel limit to 15, down from 25, and increasing the minimum size limit from 12 inches to 13 ½.



