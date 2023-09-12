CYPREMORT POINT – When Kyle LeBlanc saw the telltale tail of a big redfish he wasted no time casting a soft plastic swim bait on Aug. 17.

The New Iberia saltwater fisherman wasn’t targeting redfish at the time. He was fishing for speckled trout at Diamond Reef but there it was, easy to spot and, more importantly, hungry for a swim bait made by H&H Lure Co.



