LOREAUVILLE – Time was running out fast in the third Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest of 2023 on Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.

The lake was being extra stingy with its bass on Wednesday, mostly because of subpar water conditions in a lot of the favorite fishin’ holes and, possibly, an unseasonably late cold front accompanied by rain the week before.



