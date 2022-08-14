Purchase Access

STEPHENSVILLE — Two Erath High School Fishing Club members got the preseason boost they needed Aug. 6. You might call it a JaBoom!

Austin Hebert, a senior, and Bradley Gravouia, a junior, put a pattern together early on their way to a hard-earned third-place finish in the 2nd annual JaBoom Masters Classic out of Doiron’s Landing.



