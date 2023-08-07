CYPREMORT POINT – The Southcentral Fishing Association’s winningest boat the past two years has some unfinished business.

The yellow, 24-foot long Blazer Bay’s captain and two-man crew are proud without a doubt of their second straight Angler(s) of the Year title in the Southcentral Fishing Association. New Iberians Keo Khampvilaong, the yellow boat’s owner and captain, Craig Landry and Randy Migues sewed up the back-to-back titles with their third win of the five-tournament regular season on June 17.



