With Southcentral director Brooks Amy in the background, Perry Scott hands a redfish to be weighed to weighmaster Jacob Fisher during an SFA tournament earlier this year at Cypremort Point. The local organization's fourth tournament of the year was won on June 24 by Keo Khamvilavong and his crew.

 Don Shoopman / The Daily Iberian files

CYPREMORT POINT – As one hard-fishing crew of three closed in on its second straight Angler(s) of the Year title in the Southcentral Fishing Association, the boat captain has his eyes on a bigger prize – the SFA Classic.

Keo Khamphilavong, Craig Landry and Randy Migues, all of New Iberia, sealed the deal on another AOY on June 17 with their third win in four of the five regular-season tournaments out of Cypremort Point’s Quintana Canal Boat Landing. Their 15.65 pounds topped a nine-boat field that showed up on a hot and windy Saturday to fish from 6-3 p.m.







