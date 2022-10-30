JEANERETTE — After a successful Jeanerette Ducks Unlimited Chapter Sponsors Banquet on Sept. 16 at the historic Marsh House on Avery Island, Jeanerette DU officials are prepping for their annual general membership banquet Nov. 3.
The Jeanerette event follows on the heels of the New Iberia DU Chapter Banquet held Oct. 27 at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort. Jason Foster, New Iberia DU Chapter chairman for a 10th straight year, was expecting at least 150 outdoorsmen at the annual event held since the mid-1970s.
It’s all about timing in the world of waterfowl habitat conservation. Duck hunters, many who enjoyed at least a fair special teal season Sept. 10-25, spend their free time these days preparing for the 2022-23 waterfowl hunting season in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
The 2022-23 waterfowl hunting season gets under way Nov. 12 in the West Zone and Nov. 19 in the East Zone.
To a man, and woman, so many of those waterfowlers realize the value of DU, the worldwide leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation since 1937. The nonprofit conservation organization conserves, restores and manages wetlands used by North America’s waterfowl, habitat that also benefits other wildlife and, even, people.
Naturally, it’s time to strike the fundraising iron while it’s hot. Jeanerette’s chapter has its next chance up to bat on Thursday. Veteran Jeanerette DU Chapter chairman Larry Gaspard and his committee scheduled the event to start at 6 p.m. at the West St. Mary Civic Center.
According to the Louisiana DU website for the Jeanerette event, a sponsor’s ticket is $275, which includes one banquet seat and a one-year bronze sponsorship. A single ticket is $45, which covers entry and a one-year membership. A couple’s ticket is $60, which includes two banquet admissions and two memberships. A table ticket for eight is $600, which covers eight adult memberships. A Green Wing (18 years and younger) ticket is $30.
For more information about this week’s fundraising event call Gaspard at 380-4641.