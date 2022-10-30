DU

JEANERETTE — After a successful Jeanerette Ducks Unlimited Chapter Sponsors Banquet on Sept. 16 at the historic Marsh House on Avery Island, Jeanerette DU officials are prepping for their annual general membership banquet Nov. 3.

The Jeanerette event follows on the heels of the New Iberia DU Chapter Banquet held Oct. 27 at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort. Jason Foster, New Iberia DU Chapter chairman for a 10th straight year, was expecting at least 150 outdoorsmen at the annual event held since the mid-1970s.



