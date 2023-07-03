Following are the results after the third and final day Sunday of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point:
INSIDE DIVISION
Redfish
1, Karleigh St. Germain, 31.5. 2, Perry Scott, 25.6. 3, Heith St. Germain, 25.5. 3, Beau Comeaux, 25.6.
Speckled trout
1, Michel Fortier, 3.00. 2, Matt Migues, 3.00. 3, Matt Khamphilavong, 2.71.
Flounder
1, Perry Scott, 2.32. 2, Kirk Bourque, 1.89. 3, Roger Hebert, 1.50
White trout
1, Josh St. Germain, .77. 2, Karleigh St. Germain, .72. 3, Blaise Segura, .67.
Sheepshead
1, Keo Khamphilavong, 3.81. 2, Kei Khamphilavong, 3.52.
Drum
1, Brock Pellerin, 33.5. 2, Jason Moss, 29.4. 3, Karl Prados, 28.2.
Croaker
1, Michael Gary, .90. 2, Beau Comeaux, .88, 3, Brian Romero, .82.
Garfish
1, Josh St. Germain, 36.8. 2, Keo Khamphilavong, 31.4. Patrick Migues, 30.6.
Slot redfish
1, Brock Pellerin, 8.28 (NEW RODEO RECORD: Old record 8.26 by Donald Biggs in 2018). 2, Perry Scott, 7.97. 2, Brooks Amy, 7.92.
INSIDE DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN: Perry Scott.
INSIDE DIVISION BOAT CAPTAIN’S AWARD: Fish Karma.
INSIDE DIVISION CALCUTTA WINNER: Dat’s Yellow Boat, Keo Khamphilavong.
JUNIOR DIVISION
Redfish
1, Kinlyn Gary, 27.5. 2, Reid Dore, 26.8. 3, Aaron Poirrier, 25.0.
Speckled trout
1, Alexis Romero, 2.25. 2, Alexis Romero, 2.06. 3, Foster Searoy, 2.00.
Flounder
1, Bowen Davis, 1.72. 2, Aubrey Romero, 1.60. 2, Alexis Romero, 1.43.
White trout
1, Alexis Romero, .84. 2, Michel Lipari, .69. 3, Alexis Romero, .67.
Sheepshead
None entered.
Drum
1, Ethan St. Germain, 22.1. 2, Ahni Pellerin, 20.1. 3, Rhett Thibodeaux, 4.41.
Croaker
1, Max Baudry, .80. 2, Hudson Louviere, .71. 3, Madison Guilbeau, .69.
Garfish
1, Rhett Thibodeaux, 37.4. 2, Reid Dore, 24.7. 2, Fisher Migues, 24.7.
Slot redfish
1, Paul Jordan II, 8.31. 2, Paul Jordan II, 8.00. 3, Max Baudry, 7.9.
JUNIOR DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN: Alexis Romero.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Yellowfin tuna
1, Joe Rustom, 32.0 2, Chris Andre, 29.4. 2, Jacob LeBlanc, 29.2.
Blackfin tuna
1, Mac Frances, 25.8. 2, Matt Posher, 25.7. 3, Andrew Godley, 25.3.
Wahoo
1, Thomas Strohe, 16.4.
Bonita
1, Chad Bailey, 12.8. 2, Colby Maveaux, 12.6. 3, Dr. Patrick Savoy, 12.0.
Tripletail
1, Chris Landry, 2.90.
Barracuda
1, Lannie Buteau, 29.9. 2, Chad bailey, 24.3. 3, Thomas Strohe, 23.9
Mangrove snapper
1, Colby Mayeaux, 11.1. 2, Shane Zeringue, 9.30. 3, Lannie Buteau, 9.1.
Lemonfish
1, Tommy Dooley, 31.5.
Dolphin
1, Rivers Andre, 9.2. 2, Chris Andre, 6.8. 3, Austin Daigle, 4.9.
Grouper
1, Colby Maveaux, 91.1. 2, Coy Deshotels, 21.1. 3, Andrew Godley, 15.5.
King mackerel
None entered.
Red snapper
1, Colby Mayeaux, 91.1. 2, Joe Rustom, 20.9. 3, Chad Bailey, 18.3.
OFFSHORE DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN: Colby Malveaux.
OFFSHORE DIVISION BOAT CAPTAIN’S AWARD: Outlaw, Dr. Patrick Savoy.
OFFSHORE DIVISION CALCUTTA WINNER: Outlaw, Dr. Patrick Savoy.
OFFSHORE JUNIOR DIVISON
Mangrove snapper
None entered.
Lemonfish
None entered.
Dolphin
1, Grant Godley, 7.9.
King mackerel
None entered.
Red snapper
1, Grant Godley, 12.5. 2, Grand Godley, 11.6.
OFFSHORE JUNIOR DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN: Grant Godley.