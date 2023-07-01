Dusty Davis, right, talks to his son, Bowen, second from left, as his other son, Layn, third from left, and IR&GC fishing rodeo official Josh St. Germain watch a slot redfish being weighed Saturday on Day 2 of the 70th IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.
A crowd grows under the pavilion along Quintana Canal to listen to live entertainment Saturday during the IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point. They were listening to the first band of the night, Eighties Experience.
Chris Landry, skipper of Basket Case, a 34-foot Freeman, watches while his boat's fish are weighed under the watchful eyes of IR&GC board member T.J. Bonin on Day 2 of the 70th annual IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
Four-year-old Hudson Louviere, the son of Chris and Bailey Louviere, cradles a nice-sized slot redfish Saturday on the second day of the IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point. His redfish didn't hit the Junior Division leaderboard but he does have a second-place croaker going into Day 3.
Clint Derouen shows the large pot of red beans to go with rice cooked Saturday for the crowd that filtered in and out under the pavilion at IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo headquarters on Day 2 at Cypremort Point. The supper, cooked by Derouen, Denise Derouen, Gerard Olivier and Belinda Oliver, was donated by Gerrit "T Blu" Landry's Gotta Have Faith Charters.
