Scenes like this one from 2021 will be repeated June 30-July 2 during the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point under the pavilion. The Angler's Supper, a free event, is set for 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Lydia American Legion Hall.
If the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo is anything like the 69th event in 2022, there will be drama, stiff competition for first-place fish and good times under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.
What probably will be missing is rain, which dampened last year’s event Day 1, and in its place it’s certain to be typical outdoors oven heat in south central Louisiana. No matter. The Teche Area’s saltwater fishermen will be there.
Josh St. Germain, 43, believes anglers are going to show up in the usual numbers as they have for generations. He knows from experience – 35-plus years fishing it and serving from 2019-2021 as fishing rodeo chairman if the three-day holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point.
“I think the turnout is going to be decent because it looks like the week will be clear of rain and favorable wind conditions,” the former fishing rodeo chairman said June 24.
The IR&GC board member and his wife, Brandy Segura St. Germain, also an active board member, and several others have helped fishing rodeo chairman Brooks Amy get ready for the 70th running of what has been one of the most popular saltwater fishing events across coastal Louisiana.
It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 30, and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The scales will be open from 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Anglers Supper is free to all anglers starting at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Lydia American Legion Hall. Pork steak, red beans and rice dressing provided by Sandy Derise will be served at the traditional pre-fishing rodeo event.
St. Germain and other IR&GC board members point out the supper is the only time Calcutta tickets will be sold for the fishing rodeo.
Live entertainment is lined up for all three days. Southern Jack Entertainment will play from 6-10 p.m. Friday; Eighties Experience from 5-8 p.m., followed by Cajun Company from 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, and the Bad Boys Band from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Also, the second annual IR&GC Cornhole Tournament, which was well-attended last year in its debut, will be held following the weigh-in Friday. Interest has been high again this year. For more details go to www.scoreholio.com/cornhole/tournaments/.
Fishing rodeo tickets for the Junior Division, the Inside Division and the Offshore Division are being sold at Hebert’s Mini-Mart and Dago’s Mobil & Grocery in Lydia, Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia and Railside Feed & Supply in Broussard.
The St. Germains plan to fish with their three sons – Noah, Luke and Ethan. When they return to the fishing rodeo site, they’ll be part of the weigh-in scene as fishing rodeo officials.
They are all in on the underlying reason for the event. It’s a chief fundraiser for worthy causes.
“We’re going to fish. We wouldn’t miss the tournament for nothing because what the tournament is used for … St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, other organizations. It helps out other people,” St. Germain said.
He likened it to “paying it forward.”
“One day I may have myself or a family member or a friend in one of these organizations that need help,” he said.
As for the fishing, St. Germain believes a lot of fish are going to hit the scales based on good fishing reports for the past several weeks from in and around Vermilion Bay. He and his crew got in on some of the red-hot speckled trout and redfish fishing recently.
“Two weeks ago we went and caught some pretty good redfish,” he said.
He'll be going after them again along with dozens of other boats starting Friday.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.