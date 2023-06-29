1
Scenes like this one from 2021 will be repeated June 30-July 2 during the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point under the pavilion. The Angler's Supper, a free event, is set for 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Lydia American Legion Hall.

 Don Shoopman / The Daily Iberian files

If the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo is anything like the 69th event in 2022, there will be drama, stiff competition for first-place fish and good times under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.

What probably will be missing is rain, which dampened last year’s event Day 1, and in its place it’s certain to be typical outdoors oven heat in south central Louisiana. No matter. The Teche Area’s saltwater fishermen will be there.







