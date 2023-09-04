MYETTE POINT – With the pressure off following a down-to-the-wire race for Angler(s) of the Year on the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series, the champs relaxed, went out and reeled in the circuit’s biggest payout of the year on Aug. 27.

Austin Theriot of St. Martinville and Gavin Savoy of Catahoula, fresh from winning AOY four days earlier with one clutch bass on Lake Fausse Pointe, had a game plan that worked to perfection that Sunday in the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic in the Atchafalaya Basin.



