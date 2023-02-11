Ralph Friend of New Iberia, left, shares a light moment Feb. 3 with Charlie Prentice of Zwolle, formerly of New Iberia, during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau, Prentice attended the first Duck Wake in 1975 and made his second appearance Feb. 3.
Hoyt Louviere of Catahoula, left, gets ready to show photos from a recent deer hunt with family members to Missouri to Kyle Broussard of Loreauville on Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau. Louviere showed photos of his father, Papa Lou Lovuere, with two does on one trip, and his brother Russ Louviere's son with an 8-point buck. Broussard is co-founder of Gator-Tail.
Duck Wake co-founder Gordie White of New Iberia, right, and John Harris of Lafayette. pay their respectd to Milford Magnificent Mallard in his coffin Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau. Harris was the state chairman for Ducks Unlimited in 2021.
Ralph Friend of New Iberia, left, shares a light moment Feb. 3 with Charlie Prentice of Zwolle, formerly of New Iberia, during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau, Prentice attended the first Duck Wake in 1975 and made his second appearance Feb. 3.
Hoyt Louviere of Catahoula, left, gets ready to show photos from a recent deer hunt with family members to Missouri to Kyle Broussard of Loreauville on Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau. Louviere showed photos of his father, Papa Lou Lovuere, with two does on one trip, and his brother Russ Louviere's son with an 8-point buck. Broussard is co-founder of Gator-Tail.
Duck Wake co-founder Gordie White of New Iberia, right, and John Harris of Lafayette. pay their respectd to Milford Magnificent Mallard in his coffin Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake at the Francis Romero Memorial Building in Coteau. Harris was the state chairman for Ducks Unlimited in 2021.
COTEAU – An estimated 160 outdoorsmen, mostly duck hunters young and old, sure had a good time at an, ahem, solemn occasion Jan. 22.
The guests of honor celebrated the end of the duck hunting season, which drew to a close Jan. 29, at the 48th annual Duck Wake. As one of their number declared, it proved to be an improved season over 2021-22 for so many of them in the Sportsman’s Paradise, especially in southwest Louisiana.
Duck hunting stories, tales and cellphone photos were shared that chilly night, as were deer hunting accounts by those who hunted both deer and ducks in 2022-23. A few deer hunters in the crowd told about some memorable moments.
More about them later.
The Duck Wake’s founding father, 84-year-old Gordie White of New Iberia, chatted up as many guests as possible inside and outside the Francis Romero Memorial Building. The retired lawyer was pleased to see two original members, Charlie Prentice of Zwolle, formerly of New Iberia, and Buzz Bazer of New Iberia -- from that first event in 1975.
White welcomed the large crowd, undoubtedly the biggest in years despite the fact the wheels and festivities were rolling the same night for the Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade in downtown New Iberia.
“It turned out to be really nice. I thought overall it was a real good turnout. I think the people enjoyed themselves. I enjoyed the toasting and roasting that went on,” White said soon after the Duck Wake.
The duck gumbo cooked by local outdoorsmen Keith Sellers, Billy Delaney and Glen Davidson was drained as some ate seconds and quite a few took home leftover rice and duck gumbo in plastic containers. As always, the tasty potato salad and divine desserts got crushed, too.
Segura: Camaraderie, camo
Seeing the event unfold for the first time was Vic Segura of New Iberia. He saw groups, trips and pairs of outdoorsmen rehashing the respective seasons, plus a lot of camo attire.
“Gordie White and the people who do this are generous people. I think it’s great. It’s a good gathering of old guys and young guys,” Segura said before the meal was served.
“There’s a common interest, you know, after the duck season. You can tell the camaraderie. A lot of them have been here a long time. Perry Segura’s back there,” he said, motioning to the back of the large hall.
Segura said he still hunts ducks but not as frequently as he once did. The pace might pick up as more of his grandchildren get older and get into the sport, he said.
Prentice went to the first-ever Duck Wake at Cypremort Point and, 47 years later, showed up Friday night for his second Duck Wake. He played football and was in track and field with White at New Iberia High School.
The avid duck hunter, who arrived with a friend, New Iberian Ralph Friend, owns a duck hunting lease near White’s on the Miami Corp. He made frequent trips from his lakeside home at Toledo Bend -- where he loves to catch crappie (sac-a-lait) as much or more as he did in the Atchafalaya Basin -- to knock ducks out of the sky during the 2022-23 waterfowl season in the marsh of southwest Louisiana.
The star of the show, the late Milford Magnificent Mallard, eternally resting in its special coffin custom-made by Benny Lissard, laid on a table near the sign-in table at the hall’s entrance. The celebrated playboy of the winged animal kingdom has become an icon at the annual event and remains the object of many cellphone photos.
Matt Delcambre of New Iberia, left, foreground, scoops rice for a gumbo bowl Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau. Delcambre is the son-in-law of New Iberia duck hunter and retired lawyer Gordie White, who founded the Duck wake in 1975.Delcambre's wife, Alexis, made two of her wildly popular bread puddings and White's wife, Penny, baked five pecan pies.
Jeff Roy Sr. of Lafayette, second from right, whose father was one of the co-founders of the first Duck Wake in 1975, gets ready to serve a plate of potato salad while talking to Keith Sellers of New Iberia. Sellers cooked the duck gumbo and Roy prepared the potato salad.
Gordie White,the founder of the Duck Wake, visits with Carroll Perez, an outboard mechanic in Lydia who retired and moved to Abbeville, on Feb. 3 at the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau. Perez has attended many Duck Wakes, which are held after the waterfowl season ends.
A special guest Feb. 3 at the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau was the Rev. Scott Bullock of Lafayette, United Methodist district supervisor who was a pastor for 17 years in New Iberia. He attended many Duck Wakes and, like Feb. 3, said the prayer before the meal.
Matt Delcambre of New Iberia, left, foreground, scoops rice for a gumbo bowl Feb. 3 during the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau. Delcambre is the son-in-law of New Iberia duck hunter and retired lawyer Gordie White, who founded the Duck wake in 1975.Delcambre's wife, Alexis, made two of her wildly popular bread puddings and White's wife, Penny, baked five pecan pies.
Jeff Roy Sr. of Lafayette, second from right, whose father was one of the co-founders of the first Duck Wake in 1975, gets ready to serve a plate of potato salad while talking to Keith Sellers of New Iberia. Sellers cooked the duck gumbo and Roy prepared the potato salad.
Gordie White,the founder of the Duck Wake, visits with Carroll Perez, an outboard mechanic in Lydia who retired and moved to Abbeville, on Feb. 3 at the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau. Perez has attended many Duck Wakes, which are held after the waterfowl season ends.
A special guest Feb. 3 at the 48th annual Duck Wake in Coteau was the Rev. Scott Bullock of Lafayette, United Methodist district supervisor who was a pastor for 17 years in New Iberia. He attended many Duck Wakes and, like Feb. 3, said the prayer before the meal.
DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN
Davidson, one of the duck gumbo cooks, had cellphone imagines of a local dog making its way to celebrity status as a deer tracking dog. Eric White, Gordie White’s son who was going to and fro amidst all the preparations, advised a guest to find out more about the dog.
According to Davidson, Clyde, a female “hot dog” dog, better known as a miniature wire-haired dachshund, has been true to her ancestry. In Europe, dachshunds are the most preferred tracking dog.
Clyde might be the most preferred in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“She’s the best deer tracking dog. Never gives up. Never stops. I’m so proud of her,” Davidson said before the wake got underway.
He has been hunting deer on a lease around St. Francisville, a deer hunting mecca along the Mississippi River, for 27 years. Clyde, his faithful companion, uses her natural ability to follow trails of scents and blood.
Davidson, son-in-law of the late Melvin Pitre, a long-time fixture and helper at past Duck Wakes, said the 4-year-old Clyde probably has found 20 wounded deer in her career. As far as he remembers, the dog has missed on finding two.
“By the time she was 1, she was tracking deer. It’s an instinct for them,” he said.
Clyde tracked twice this past season, found one and located one in a briar thicket that got away, Davidson said. A hunter with a rifle was unable to shoot because he was behind Davidson.
Eric White, a veteran veterinarian, has taken care of Clyde since she was a puppy, Davidson said, noting the vet is just as proud.
He said he doesn’t charge people who need his beloved pet’s services.
Showing deer kill photos
One of the most widely known duck hunters in the area, Kyle Broussard of Loreauville, co-founder of Gator-Tail Outboards, attended his second Duck Wake since 2019 with first-timer Hoyt Louviere of Catahoula. Louviere is an avid deer hunter who was anxious to show photos of deer killed by his father, “Papa Lou” Louviere of Catahoula, and his nephew, Matt Louviere, the son of Catahoula outdoorsman Russ Louviere. The eldest Louviere killed two does with a muzzleloader on one trip and the younger Louviere shot an 8-point buck hunting this season on the Double Deuce Ranch in northern Missouri.
All that picture showing and talking worked up an appetite for all. The supper was worth the wait.
Ninety halves of big ducks, 72 teal and 135 duck breasts went into the gumbo pot after they were browned in a cracklin’ pot, which makes all the difference in the world, according to one of the cooks. Forty pounds of sausage and 15 pounds of andouille sausage cooked along with the ducks and 20 pounds of duck parts (gizzards, livers and hearts).
The prized potato salad was prepared by Jeff Roy Sr. of Lafayette, son of the late Earl Roy, one of the Duck Wake’s original members. Roy learned another long-time member, Harry Anderson of Avery Island.
“I used to make it together with Harry Anderson 25 years ago,” Roy said.
Potato salad popular
Forty pounds of potatoes, 5 dozen eggs, 1 gallon of mayonnaise, 64 ounces of mustard, a 16-ounce jar of sweet relish and a 16-ounce jar of dill relish, two bunches of celery and two bunches of green onions, all cut fine, went into the potato salad.
Roy, who was at the event with his sons, Jeff Roy Jr. and Thomas Roy, both of Lafayette, shared a tip that makes it easier to crack boiled eggs. After bringing them out of a pot of boiling saltwater, quickly put them in the sink and cover them with ice.
“It makes them shrink up a little,” he said.
The Rev. Scott Bullock of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia, said the prayer before the supper. Bullock, United Methodist district supervisor, was a pastor many years in New Iberia and attended and blessed many suppers at Duck Wakes.