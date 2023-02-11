COTEAU – An estimated 160 outdoorsmen, mostly duck hunters young and old, sure had a good time at an, ahem, solemn occasion Jan. 22.

The guests of honor celebrated the end of the duck hunting season, which drew to a close Jan. 29, at the 48th annual Duck Wake. As one of their number declared, it proved to be an improved season over 2021-22 for so many of them in the Sportsman’s Paradise, especially in southwest Louisiana.

Duck Wake 2023

1 of 5


Tags