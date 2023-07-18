Chris Vedrines, left, chats with Mike Louviere, center, and Tabitha Landry before the start of the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest of 2023. Louviere and Landry won the tournament with a three-fish limit weighing 7.46 pounds.
Mike Louviere and Tabitha Landry have that winning smile on their face as they hold the three bass that carried them to a first-place finish Wednesday in the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2023. Their three bass weighed 7.46 pounds to top the 20-boat field that flushed a hot, muggy evening on Lake Fausse Pointe.
Danny Bulliard sits behind the console before his WN Hawg Fights BTS partner, Carroll Delahoussaye, drives to the ramp to drop Bulliad's Ranger bass boat in Marsh Field Canal at Lake Fausse Pointe. Bulliard and Delahoussaye teamed up to finish third with three bass weighing 5.05 pounds.
Brad Romero, left, and Rusty Owens grip the lips of three bass that gave them a second-place finish Wednesday in the WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament out of Marsh Field Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe. Their limit weighed 6.39 pounds.
Carroll Delahoussaye prepares to drop of nice-sized bass in the weigh-in basket Wednesday during the ninth WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament of 2023. Delahoussaye and Bulliard, long-time bass tournament partners, finished third with 5.05 pounds.
Brylan Gary, left, holds a 3.86-pound bass that he caught while fishing with Dylan Kelly in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest at Lake Fausse Pointe. It was the biggest bass caught in the 20-boat field.
LOREAUVILLE – One veteran bass angler unable to prefish before the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of the season actually did his scouting in the minutes before takeoff July 12.
Mike Louviere of Jeanerette, a Loreauville native, and his long-time tournament partner, Tabitha Landry of Jeanerette, waited for the boat numbers to be called for the 5:30 p.m. takeoff from the T intersection where Marsh Field Canal meets Teche Lake Canal. The tournament was held out of Marsh Field Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
“I was holding on to a laydown. I was looking at how clear the water was,” Louviere said.
What really caught his attention was the sight of multiple 3-inch long shad jumping out of the water around the deadfall. The presence of baitfish there made an impression but he was looking ahead to driving to his destination.
“I didn’t even scout. I was just going to run old spots I catch them at this time of year. The wind was blowing bad. Everything was blown out. We weren’t there 10 minutes,” he said.
Louviere decided to switch gears, made his decision known to a surprised Landry and cranked up the Bullet. The decision decided the tournament, too.
“We ran all the way back to the landing. We started waylaying on them there. I started flippin’ and catchin’ them,” he said.
He caught about a dozen bass, including a 3.05-pounder, and culled twice to an unbeatable three-bass limit weighing 7.46 pounds worth $450.
The closest challenger to the winners in the 20-boat field was the team of Brad Romero and Rusty Owens, both of New Iberia, whose three bass weighing 6.39 pounds for $270.
Carroll Delahoussaye and Danny Bulliard, both of St. Martinville, teaming up in a bass tournament for the umpteenth time, finished third with three bass tipping the digital scale manned by weighmaster Mike O’Brien at 5.05 pounds worth $180.
Louviere was proud of his decision to leave his first spot in Lake Dauterive so fast. It made all the difference in the world.
“I wasn’t even expecting to catch (in Lake Dauterive). When you’ve got that hunch you’ve got to go. I got on it (around the laydown), made three casts and had a fish in the boat,” he said.
“It was a normal day of fishing for me -- read signs, look for things, try to find certain things.”
He caught the bass on a homemade 3/8-ounce jig of a color he declined to disclose. He added a Zoom Vibra Tail as a trailer.
Louviere and Landry cashed in for the second straight time in a WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament. They finished second June 28 at Myette Point Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament is scheduled to be held July 26 at Bayou Benoit Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.