LOREAUVILLE – One veteran bass angler unable to prefish before the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of the season actually did his scouting in the minutes before takeoff July 12.

Mike Louviere of Jeanerette, a Loreauville native, and his long-time tournament partner, Tabitha Landry of Jeanerette, waited for the boat numbers to be called for the 5:30 p.m. takeoff from the T intersection where Marsh Field Canal meets Teche Lake Canal. The tournament was held out of Marsh Field Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.



