COTEAU HOLMES – Johnny Hester was fishing for bass on a hot and sticky evening June 14 when a fish bit one of his favorite soft plastics around a cypress tree in the Atchafalaya Basin.

It inhaled the june bug Zoom Ultra-Vibe Speed Craw, then kept moving like a freight train. The Lafayette bass angler had it under control and said as much to his Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series partner Jerry Marcotte.







