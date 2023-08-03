MYETTE POINT – Johnny Hester’s game plan for a recent Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament almost went as well as planned July 22 in the steaming Atchafalaya Basin.

The Lafayette bass angler who has been in the bass club 10 years had two primary fishin’ holes in mind for what he figured would be a hot, tough day of bassin’ once the 16-boat field left Myette Point Landing at safe daylight that Saturday.



Tags