Red snapper will be the target when Louisiana's recreational redfish harvest begins May 6.

One of the hundreds of avid offshore fishermen making plans to fish the first day of the recreational red snapper season has been getting his big boat ready for more than a month.

Jacques Hebert of Patoutville, an accomplished boat captain, has Sea Mistress in dry dock at Bayview Inn, Cypremort Point, where he is cleaning the hull and doing maintenance on the twin 430-h.p. C Series Cummins engines that power the 36-foot Lafco hull. He enjoys every minute of preparation leading up to the May 26 opener in Louisiana’s state and federal waters.







