LOREAUVILLE – Blaine Miller and Brandon Sellers have been there, done that before by winning a Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament on the strength of a really big bass from Lake Fausse Pointe.

Miller, whose 6.64-pound bass, their only keeper, won the second WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament April 7, 2021, did it again (albeit with the help of a 2-pound bass in their bag this time around) in the 12th and final Hawg Fight of Aug. 23. Their two bass weighed 8.67 pounds, thanks to a 6.57-pounder, easily enough to top the 15-boat field and win a total of $413 – $338 for first and $75 for big bass.



