Eric Delaune, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, hoists a red snapper on opening day 2023 aboard the Magaladon. Delaune, who fished with his father, Marty Delaune, and seven others, was on leave when the season opened May 26.
From left, Dr. Eric Elias, Parker Ayers and Parker Elias are all smiles after catching a good-sized red snapper May 26 on the first day of the recreational red snapper harvest for Louisiana. The three anglers plus six other fishermen rode the Magaladon 55 miles into the Gulf of Mexico to fish oilfield structures in South Marsh Island 66.
CYPREMORT POINT – One of three Erics aboard a 45-foot Hatteras driven 54 miles due south of Southwest Pass took a break from catching sac-a-lait and redfish to partake in one of the most important opening dates on an all-around outdoorsman’s calendar.
Dr. Eric Elias, born and raised in New Iberia, an avid fisherman and duck hunter, tapped the red snapper population on May 26, the first day of the recreational red snapper harvest for Louisiana. Elias skippered Megaladon, his family’s big boat, enjoying the moment like he has since age 6 with his father, Dr. Darryl Elias Sr. of New Iberia.
The elder Elias was out there, too, with the rest of the crew that included Dr. Darryl Elias Jr. and his son, Parker Elias; Parker Ayers; Dr. Eric White; Matt Delcambre, and Marty Delaune and his son, TSgt. Eric Delaune. That the younger Delaune joined them was fitting because the U.S. Air Force service member was on leave for Memorial Day Weekend.
Megaladon left here at 4 o’clock that Friday morning and the eager anglers started fishing in the Gulf of Mexico’s blue waters at 7:30 a.m. at South Marsh Island 66. They could have been fishing earlier at a wreck that Dr. Eric Elias, 45, wanted to make their first stop but the spot was occupied by two fishing boats so he stayed the course due south to SMI 66.
“We just kept pushing south. It would have been nice to fish 35 miles out,” he said.
On second thought, he said, blue water in the SMI field was preferred over green water over the wreck.
The Eliases, Delaunes, Delcambre, White and Ayers began cranking up red snapper with sheer delight while enjoying their first opportunity to catch and keep red snapper since October 2022. The fish were in 30-foot depths and hungry for pogeys, according to the elder Delaune.
Megaladon’s crew members had no problem filling their three-fish creel limit per person while they fished in 125-foot depths and boated 27 red snapper within 1 hour. They also iced down 38 mangrove snapper.
Amberjack were plentiful, Dr. Eric Elias said, but a closed season was in effect on the hard-fighting predator of the deep.
While they were fishing, the younger Elias had a sinking heart because of the sights and deafening silence around SMI 66. The oilfield structures still standing are devoid of life, which meant the normal sounds of offshore oil field hustle and bustle were non-existent.
“What’s sad is the rigs are disappearing,” he said.
That means critical red snapper habitat is vanishing, as well, as platforms are plucked from the Gulf.
Dr. Eric Elias was impressed, though, by the average weight of the red snapper they caught. Those fish taking the ride back home with them weighed mostly 10 to 15 pounds, which is heavier than the average size when he started fishing as a boy, he said.
Eric Delaune’s most recent trip before the red snapper opener was a wildly successful wahoo trip out of Diego Garcia, a militarized coral atoll in the central Indian Ocean. Delaune, who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, last fished in this region of the Gulf around 2010, his father said.
He also is a USAF Guardian Angel. Guardian Angel elite teams integrate with conventional and special operations forces to ensure isolated personnel are returned with honor from any environment.
The young man who hails from New Iberia was a welcome crew member on a special holiday weekend for a special opener, Dr. Eric Elias said.
“It was a fun trip with a good crew. Everything worked well. The boat ran good,” Dr. Eric Elias said.
Well, a few glitches surfaced on the trip, he said. The fresh water line that went to a sink leaked and the marine electronics, the sonar offshore anglers rely on so much, didn’t work.
All turned out well. Megaladon’s crew disconnected the leaking line and the skipper bought a new sonar the following week, so the big boat is ready to tap more red snapper and other offshore species.