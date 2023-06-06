CYPREMORT POINT – One of three Erics aboard a 45-foot Hatteras driven 54 miles due south of Southwest Pass took a break from catching sac-a-lait and redfish to partake in one of the most important opening dates on an all-around outdoorsman’s calendar.

Dr. Eric Elias, born and raised in New Iberia, an avid fisherman and duck hunter, tapped the red snapper population on May 26, the first day of the recreational red snapper harvest for Louisiana. Elias skippered Megaladon, his family’s big boat, enjoying the moment like he has since age 6 with his father, Dr. Darryl Elias Sr. of New Iberia.







