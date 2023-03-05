LOREAUVILLE – James Fredieu’s penchant for flippin’ soft plastics in the bassiest-looking cover paid big dividends early in the Legends on the Lake tournament Feb. 25 at Lake Fausse Pointe.

“I’ll tell anyone, ‘Find what you have confidence in and throw it,’ ” the rural St. Martin Parish outdoorsman said a few days after he and his son, Brodie Fredieu of Parks, netted first place with a tournament limit of five bass weighing 15.71 pounds.



