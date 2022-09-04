Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MYETTE POINT – A New Iberia outdoorsman was more worried about completing a round trip to his fishin’ hole than catching bass Wednesday evening in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Brad Romero knew he might get there through ultra-shallow water filled with obstacles like wood and rafts of lily pads. Even if he got to the spot he wondered if he’d get out to return for an 8 p.m. weigh-in for the 12th and final Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.



Tags