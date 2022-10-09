CYPREMORT POINT — When the clock ticked to 7 p.m. the last day of September, the Cypremort Invitational Fishing Association crowned new winners in its annual tournament.

The Redfish Division’s champ has been a long-time crew member aboard one of the winningest boats around. Jacob Fisher of St. Martinville boated a 31.44-pound redfish on Aug. 5, the first day of the 13th annual St. Thomas More Fishing Rodeo.



