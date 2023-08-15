CYPREMORT POINT – If you’re going to win one tournament a season in the Southcentral Fishing Association, without a doubt it’s the SFA Classic.

Winning $2,420 with two “slot” redfish weighing a total of 11.05 pounds underscored that point for Brooks Amy, his father Perry Scott and their fishing buddy Jacob Fisher here on Aug. 12. Following a regular season with just one highlight to their credit, a second-place finish in the fourth tournament, those three saltwater fishermen captured the grand prize by topping a seven-boat field that left at 6 a.m.



