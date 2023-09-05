Devoted duck hunters across Acadiana, Louisiana and the rest of the country more than likely waited much of the long, hot summer for the official estimates for waterfowl numbers in the principal breeding areas of North America.

Chances are many of them might be disappointed with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service duck population report for 2023. Overall, the total count estimates show 32.3 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area of Alaska, Canada and north central United States, a 7 percent drop from the estimate of 34.7 million in 2022 and 9 percent below the long-term average since 1955, according to the results released recently by the federal agency.



