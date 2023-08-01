A recent report detailing an attack on 2A on a different level by the federal government is as alarming as it is concerning to Americans.
The Biden Administration added another wrinkle to its war on the Second Amendment specifically and hunting in general by blocking key federal funding earmarked under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 for schools with hunting and archery programs. A Fox News Digital story July 28 called attention to the Department of Education’s decision related to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in 2022 that school hunting and archery classes and programs cannot receive federal funding, which could impact millions of children who are in such programs.
BSCA passed by large majorities in the House and Senate before it was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The bill, intended to promote “safer, more inclusive and positive” school environments, according to the Department of Education, followed mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a school in Uvalde, Texas.
Included was an amendment to an ESEA subsection listing prohibited uses for federal funding. The amendment prohibits those funds from helping provide any person with a dangerous weapon or to provide “training in the use of a dangerous weapon."
It is the latest example of repeated attempts to chip away at 2At. Fox Digital News reported on the backlash from various sportsman’s groups.
Tommy Floyd, National Archery in the Schools Program president, told the news organization, “It’s a negative for children. As a former educator for 30-plus years, I was always trying to find a way to engage students. In many communities, it’s a shooting sport, and the skills from shooting sports, that help young people grow to be responsible adults. They also benefit from relationships with role models.
“You’ve got every fish and wildlife agency out there working so hard to utilize every scrap of funding, not only for the safety and hunter education, but for the general understanding of why stewardship is so important when it comes to natural resources. Any guidance where it’s even considered a ‘maybe’ or a prohibition for shooting sports is a huge negative.”
NASP has 1.3 million students from nearly 9,000 schools in 49 states who are enrolled in archery programs, including North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, which is a part of Archery in Louisiana Schools. Floyd said some schools already canceled plans to include archery or hunter education courses due to the guidance.
Fox News Digital pointed out the decision raised the ire of Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who wrote a letter in early July to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. They outlined concerns the federal agency misinterpreted the provision it claims allows withholding education funds for programs training school resource officers, not for hunting and archery classes. School resource officer training was funded under a separate provision.
The Republican senators said the federal agency’s decision contradicts congressional intent and the text of the BSCA, that it "blatantly" violates the letter and spirit of the law.
“We were alarmed to learn recently that the Department of Education has misinterpreted the BCSA to require the defunding o9f certain longstanding educational and enrichment programs – specifically, archery and hunter education classes – for thousands of children, who rely on these programs to develop life skills, learn firearm safety and build self-esteem,” they said in the letter to Cardona.
Safari Club International also joined in, as did the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
NSSF, which adopted a neutral stance on the BSCA, went on record as being “increasingly concerned” by the Biden Administration’s implementation of the law.
“The Department of Education and Secretary Cardona are blatantly misconstruing the law to withhold funding from schools that choose to teach beneficial courses like hunter safety and archery,” Lawrence Keane, NSSF senior vice president, told Fox News Digital.
“Congress must hold Secretary Cardona and the department accountable for violating the letter of the law to unilaterally deny American students access to these valuable programs as part of the Administration’s continued attacks on the Second Amendment,” Keane said.
“Stopping hunter education courses that teach safe and responsible firearm handling makes our communities less, not more, safe and diminishes our ability to pass our nation’s cherished hunting and recreational shooting sports traditions on to the next generation.”
The online story also noted the SCI and NSSF are outspoken in their opposition to the Biden Administration’s recent actions targeting hunting overall. For example, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced new prohibitions in June on the type of equipment hunters can use legally on federal refuges. The U.S. FWS is “creating rules that punish hunters,” Keane said, while Cassidy noted the new rules would prevent Americans from hunting on public lands.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.