A recent report detailing an attack on 2A on a different level by the federal government is as alarming as it is concerning to Americans.

The Biden Administration added another wrinkle to its war on the Second Amendment specifically and hunting in general by blocking key federal funding earmarked under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 for schools with hunting and archery programs. A Fox News Digital story July 28 called attention to the Department of Education’s decision related to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in 2022 that school hunting and archery classes and programs cannot receive federal funding, which could impact millions of children who are in such programs.



