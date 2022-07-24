Jacob Shoopman, right, and his dad, Don Shoopman, hold the three bass that won Wednesday's evening tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. The Shoopmans' limit weighed an unbeatable 9.42 pounds, including the day's biggest bass at 5.31 pounds. It was the father-and-son team's second straight win in the popular Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
Jacob Shoopman, right, and his dad, Don Shoopman, hold the three bass that won Wednesday's evening tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. The Shoopmans' limit weighed an unbeatable 9.42 pounds, including the day's biggest bass at 5.31 pounds. It was the father-and-son team's second straight win in the popular Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
Before the 5:30 p.m. start of the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament's ninth tournament of the year Wednesday afternoon, boats lined up in the shade on another scorching hot day in the Atchafalaya Basin. Seventeen boats participated in the tournament held out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
Jacob Shoopman got his hands on this 5.31-pound bass after it nailed a Super Bait Buzz Bait at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Atchafalaya Basin. That bass anchored a 9.42-pound limit of three bass carried to the digital scale by Shoopman, who fished with his father, Don Shoopman.
WN Hawg Fights BTS AOY leaders Mike O'Brien, left, and Mike Sinitiere stayed atop the standings Wednesday night with a second-place finish in the ninth tournament of the year at Myette Point Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their three bass weighed 7.16 pounds.
MYETTE POINT – As Wednesday evening unfolded at the end of a hot, sultry day, it was the same song, second verse for the winners of the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2022.
Roll a special buzz bait, keep it locked in hand and have fun was Jacob Shoopman’s motto July 6 when he and his father, local outdoors writer Don Shoopman, won the previous Hawg Fight out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their 2-pound margin of victory included the biggest bass of the tournament.
Fast forward to the ninth tournament of the year July 20 farther south along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee out of Myette Point Boat Landing. The Shoopmans from New Iberia had another 2-pound margin of victory, plus the biggest bass of the Hawg Fight, a 5.31-pounder, to top the field of 17 boats and win $383 with 9.42 pounds for first place and $85 for BB.
“It’s pretty cool to go back-to-back. You don’t see that too often in these Hawg Fights,” the younger Shoopman said at midday Thursday.
“Yeah, it was a good time. I just kept the buzz bait locked in my hand most of the night. After we got our limit, we were just hoping for a big bite. It just worked out that way. We caught a bunch (estimated 30-40 keepers total) before the big one hit,” he said.
They were retrieving a chartreuse/white Super Bait Buzz Bait made by his uncle, Bill Shoopman of Archie, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri. The father-and-son team, Hawg Fight Angler(s) of the Year in 2020 and 2015, started catching and culling keeper bass right away in one of their favorite spots in that region.
When the 5.31-pound bass hit, he knew it was sizeable.
“It was pretty awesome the way that one hit. As soon as it hit I knew it was a bass. It was pretty exciting. Once it was in the net it came off in the net once I took the pressure off. It’s a good thing it didn’t fight it too long,” he said.
Their limit turned back this year’s AOY leaders, Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere, both of New Iberia, who finished second with three bass weighing 7.16 pounds worth $230. They stayed atop the point standings going into the last three tournaments with 762 points.
Brad Romero of New Iberia and Randall “Rooster” Savoy of Catahoula were third with a limit weighing 7 pounds even for $153.
The winner’s big bass two weeks earlier weighed 3.84 pounds. The latest “hawg” sealed the deal, too.
“Obviously, this one was 1 ½ pounds bigger. This one happened about 7 o’clock and the last one was 10 minutes before we left, so this one was pretty cool in its own right,” said the younger Shoopman, a 34-year-old lead merchandiser for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United who coaches girls soccer and a fishing team at Catholic High School.
He tipped his cap to his dad, who retired 3 ½ years ago as senior news editor at The Daily Iberian.
“My partner went scouting the day before and shook off a few in that area. It was a place I knew we could get bit,” he said.
The elder Shoopman, 69, said watching his son work the buzz bait was impressive. They have been buzz bait aficionados since they started fishing tournaments together 20 years ago.
What can they do for an encore?
“Oh, man, I just want to go out there and have fun, maybe get three in a row with the next one. Aside from that, I really look forward to the Classic,” Jacob Shoopman said about the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic set for Sept. 11.