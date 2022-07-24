Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MYETTE POINT – As Wednesday evening unfolded at the end of a hot, sultry day, it was the same song, second verse for the winners of the ninth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2022.

Roll a special buzz bait, keep it locked in hand and have fun was Jacob Shoopman’s motto July 6 when he and his father, local outdoors writer Don Shoopman, won the previous Hawg Fight out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their 2-pound margin of victory included the biggest bass of the tournament.



Tags