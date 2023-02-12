Matt Migues had little time to think about what was happening Jan. 22 while deer hunting the western side of the Atchafalaya Basin, specifically on the back end of the Catahoula Hunting Club’s Line 10.

The 41-year-old Lydia outdoorsman’s instincts honed from countless hours of hunting kicked in during a span of approximately 30 or so seconds. He fired all five rounds from his Browning BAR Semi-Auto Rifle in which three other hunters in the area shot 11 times.



