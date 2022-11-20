IMG_9934.jpg
Buy Now

P.R. Burke of New Iberia (plaid shirt and vest) proudly holds one end of an enlarged check for $500,000 while shaking hands with Joe J. Colletti of Baton Rouge, formerly of Jeanerette, Friday night at a Ducks Unlimited banquet Nov. 11 in Pecan Island. Also pictured fully are Jay Owen of Lafayette, standing to Burke's right, and Mike Smith of Baton Rouge.

 Submitted by Margaret Burke / Special to The Daily Iberian

PECAN ISLAND – The power of a dynamic partnership wowed a large, enthusiastic crowd and, even, the primary players when ExxonMobil donated $500,000 to Ducks Unlimited at a DU general membership banquet Nov. 11 in Pecan Island.

Porteus Burke of New Iberia, a lawyer, author and long-time DU member, was one of the dedicated outdoorsmen instrumental in acquiring half-a-million dollars from ExxonMobil for the Bayou Chenes Project in Vermilion Parish. Burke held the enlarged presentation check along with Joe Colletti, a former Jeanerette resident who works as the business development manager for acquisition and divestitures for ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge.



Tags