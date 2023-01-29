As 2022-23 duck hunting winds to a close today in Louisiana, many duck hunters may have seen more pintails, mallards, green-winged teal, canvasbacks and northern shovelers this month than the rest of the season.

Those who hunted ducks in the southwest region more than likely got a look at more ducks overall this month than they did in January 2022. Based on field reports and social media postings, Teche Area duck hunters enjoyed more consistent success down the stretch than over the first two months this season.



