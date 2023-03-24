CHATHAM – While Bossier City High School Fishing bass anglers stole the show March 18, a high school team from Erath grabbed a “hawg’s” share of the spotlight in Louisiana High School Bass Nation tournament at Caney Lake.

Erath High School juniors Brayden Landry and Branson Word culled to an eye-popping five-bass limit weighing 22.3 pounds for a third-place finish in the annual tournament known as the Caney Lake High School Hawg Fest. They had two 6-pounders in their bag.



