CYPREMORT POINT – Eight-plus pound slot redfish were a dime a dozen and the biggest two were worth a total of $900 on March 25, the day a familiar yellow boat fished the first Southcentral Fishing Association tournament of 2023.

Keo Khamphilavong, Craig Landry and Randy Migues, all of New Iberia, carried three huge slots to the digital scale for the weigh-in under the pavilion at Quintana Canal Boat Landing. The biggest one barely “busted” the 27-inch mark but the other two made it, and how, and weighed a whopping 17.55 pounds.



