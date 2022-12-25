If duck hunting gods have been smiling on waterfowl hunters since the West Zone’s second split began Dec. 17, they saw many ducks the past seven days with numerous opportunities to shoot them.

With luck, that’ll be the status quo for the remainder of the second split, which ends Jan. 1, and the duration of the third split Jan. 9-29 in the West Zone. Based on the latest aerial waterfowl population estimate from the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, there are plenty of ducks down here, a heck of a lot more than there were before the season began in mid-November.



