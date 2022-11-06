du logo

New Iberia’s Ducks Unlimited Chapter took care of business to raise bucks for ducks on Oct. 27, a few weeks before the start of the 2022-23 waterfowl hunting season in Louisiana.

Sixty-two banquet-goers attended the annual fund-raising event held at the Isle of Iberia RV Resort. The banquet raised more than $58,000, according to the latest preliminary report from chapter chairman Jason Foster.



