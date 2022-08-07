Purchase Access

CYPREMORT POINT – A Lafayette saltwater fisherman admittedly has yet to figure out how to get the bigger “slot” reds in the boat during the spring but he sure has solved the dog days of summer.

Ryan Savoy, who was born and raised in Loreauville, where he played high school football under retired head coach Kirk Crochet, proved it on a hot and humid day July 30. The 48-year-old outdoorsman probed deeper water and had a heyday catching the right-sized reds.



