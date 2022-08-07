Southcentral Fishing Association director Brooks Amy, right, congratulates Ryan Savoy after the SFA's regular-season finale July 30. Savoy won the tournament and also boasted the Calcutta-winning biggest redfish.
Craig Landry, right, and Keo Khamphilavong, second from right, watch SFA president Brooks Amy measure one of the three :"slot" redfish they weighed July 30 in the Southcentral Fishing Association regular-season finale. Landry and Khamphilavong finished second with 21.20 pounds and clinched the coveted SFA Angler(s) of the year title.
Weighmaster Jacob Fisher, right, checks the weight of a big "slot" redfish July 30 during the weigh-in for the fifth and last Southcentral Fishing Association regular-season tournament of 2022.Looking over his shoulder is Fish Karma crewmate Perry Scott.
Loreauville native Ryan Savoy of Lafayette, right, watches as SFA director Brooks Amy measures one of his fish at the weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal after the Southcentral Fishing Association's regular-season finale July 30. Savoy enjoyed his first-ever win in an SFA tournament with three "slot" redfish weighing 24.3 pounds.
CYPREMORT POINT – A Lafayette saltwater fisherman admittedly has yet to figure out how to get the bigger “slot” reds in the boat during the spring but he sure has solved the dog days of summer.
Ryan Savoy, who was born and raised in Loreauville, where he played high school football under retired head coach Kirk Crochet, proved it on a hot and humid day July 30. The 48-year-old outdoorsman probed deeper water and had a heyday catching the right-sized reds.
His three-fish limit of “slot” redfish dominated the limits brought in by the rest of the 11-boat field for the 3 p.m. weigh-in. His three best redfish weighed 24.3 pounds, including a 9-pound class redfish that anchored the heavy limit worth $385.
Savoy, winning for the first time in his three years on the popular SFA circuit, said it was a matter of a seasonal change.
“I usually struggle in the spring but when the water warms up I have better luck,” he said after winning the fifth and final SFA tournament of 2022.
‘I actually targeted deeper water than I normally fish. I had a good day. I actually was done by 10:30 a.m.,” he said, noting he enjoyed the ultra-successful trip while fishing in 8- to 9-foot depths.
Despite fishing alone in his Rene Gros Aluminum Boats hull powered by a 250-h.p. Mercury outboard motor, Savoy fished clean for the most part, he said, missing just a few fish before they got close to the boat. But he got his hands on the ones that counted.
“I’ve done it several times (fished SFA tournaments by himself). I kind of have it figured out where I don’t lose them at the boat. As far as netting them, I don’t have a problem,” he said.
In fact, he said, he caught 20 “slot” redfish worthy of making a trip to the basket atop the digital scale. He concentrated on the east end inside Marsh Island.
He often fishes with his son, Cade Thomas Savoy, and his cousin, Brennon Berard of Erath. The younger Savoy recently graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School, where he won the state championship in speech and debate, and will be a freshman majoring in political science/philosophy this fall at LSU.
At tournament time, however, Ryan Savoy solos and shines in the blistering heat.
Other SFA members caught them, too, in the regular-season finale out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing. SFA veterans Keo Khamphilavong and Craig Landry, fishing in Khamphilavong’s 24-foot long Blazer Bay, finished second with 21.20 pounds for $220 to polish off a comeback and win the SFA’s Angler(s) of the Year title.
Third place was nailed down by Heith St. Germain, Kiptyn St. Germain and Karleigh St. Germain with three “slot” redfish tipping the scale at 18.25 pounds worth $110.
Another crew of St. Germains Josh -- Noah, Luke and Ethan -- finished fourth with three “slots” weighing 17.94 pounds for $88.
Eddie Toups and his wife, Liz, Maverick Broussard and P.L. Granger were fifth with a three-fish limit of “slot” redfish weighing 14.40 pounds worth $77.
The Calcutta-winning redfish belonged to Savoy. However, it wasn’t his 9-pounder, a “short and fat” redfish that was 26 inches long.
“I weighed in the second-biggest (red)fish for Calcutta by mistake. I was nervous,” he said about the 8.40-pounder that was the biggest of the day and paid $180.
All the redfish were caught on shrimp on the bottom, he said, adding he had to weed through the occasional hardhead catfish but didn’t mind.
“I caught a couple hardheads but I caught more redfish,” he said.
He arrived at his spot after the 6 a.m. takeoff and promptly missed hooking up with the first three redfish that bit. Then he caught a 28-incher (too long for the 16- to 27-inch “slot”), then had a 10- to 15-minute lull before the 9-pounder bit and gave him a tussle at 7:30 a.m.
“It was one of those days,” he said.
Savoy, who owns Bulldog Fence, has learned the saltwater fishing ropes in a short time. He didn’t start going after redfish until his son was about 5 years old approximately 13 years ago.
He joined SFA in 2020, the first COVID year, and has had a few Calcutta-winning fish in his three years with SFA. But no wins until the next-to-last day of July 2022.
“I love it. I look forward to every tournament,” he said.
He’s especially looking ahead to the next event, the SFA Classic scheduled to be held Aug. 20 out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing. He’ll be employing the same summertime tactics, he said, with hopes of winning the prestigious tournament.
“I hope so. I’ll be using the same strategy, that’s for sure,” he said.