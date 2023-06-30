Following are the results Friday after the first day of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point:
INSIDE DIVISION
Following are the results Friday after the first day of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point:
INSIDE DIVISION
Redfish
1, Karleigh St. Germain, 31.5. 2, Heith St. Germain, 25.5. 3, Grant Romero, 24.4.
Speckled trout
1, Michel Fortier, 3.00. 2, Matt Khamphilavong, 2.71. 3, Don Romero, 2.64.
Flounder
1, Perry Scott, 2.32. 2, Roger Hebert, 1.50. 3, Brian Romero, .67.
White trout
1, Josh St. Germain, .77. 2, Karleigh St. Germain, .72. 3, Blaise Segura, .67.
Sheepshead
None entered.
Drum
1, Brock Pellerin, 33.5. 2, Jason Moss, 29.4. 3, Karl Prados.
Croaker
1, Brian Romero, .82. 2, Kevin Horton, .69. 3, Chris Prioux, 61.
Garfish
1, Josh St. Germain, 36.8. 2, Patrick Migues, 30.6. 3, Grand Romero, 28.7.
Slot redfish
1, Perry Scott, 7.97. 2, Brooks Amy, 7.92. 3, David Kaplan, 7.76.
INSIDE DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN LEADERS: Perry Scott, 188. Josh St. Germain, 188. Karleigh St. Germain, 178.
INSIDE DIVISION BOAT CAPTAIN’S AWARD LEADERS: Fish Karma, 262. Brooks Amy. Pacifier, 260. Quality Time, 188.
JUNIOR DIVISION
Redfish
1, Aaron Poirrier, 25.0. 2, Ethan St. Germain, 24.9. 3, Kinlyn Gary, 23.0.
Speckled trout
1, Foster Searoy, 2.00. 2, Easton McLean, 1.73. 3, Easton McLean, 1.60.
Flounder
1, Aubrey Romero, 1.60. 2, Alexis Romero, 1.43. 3, Aaron Poirrier, .63.
White trout
1, Michel Lipari, .69. 2, Austin Boutte, 0.39. 3, Kadience Segura, 0.38.
Sheepshead
None entered.
Drum
1, Ethan St. Germain, 22.1. 2, Ahni Pellerin, 20.1. 3, Rhett Thibodeaux, 4.41.
Croaker
1, Max Baudry, .80. 2, Trey Jordan, .55. 3, Layn Davis, .53.
Garfish
1, Reid Dore, 24.7. 2, Fisher Migues, 24.7. 3, Easton McLean, 11.5.
Slot redfish
1, Trey Jordan, 7.84. 2, Paul Jordan II, 7.44. 3, Paul Jordan II, 7.27.
JUNIOR DIVISION BEST ALL-AROUND FISHERMAN LEADERS: Easton McLean, 207. Trey Jordan, 167. Aaron Poirrier, 164.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Yellowfin tuna
None entered.
Blackfin tuna
None entered.
Wahoo
None entered.Bonita
None entered.
Tripletail
None entered.
Barracuda
None entered.
Mangrove snapper
1, Shane Zeringue, 9.30.
Lemonfish
None entered.
Dolphin
None entered.
Grouper
None entered.
King mackerel
None entered.
Red snapper
None entered.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.