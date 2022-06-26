CYPREMORT POINT — Led by a seasoned veteran saltwater fisherman on board, Strickly Bidness’ crew triple-teamed the redfish on their way to winning the Southcentral Fishing Association’s fourth regular-season tournament of 2022.
Milton Davis of Lydia, who has been pulling redfish of all sizes from in and around Vermilion Bay for 35 years, latched onto the perfect “slot’ redfish June 18 while fishing the Hellhole area of Marsh Island. His 8.30-pound redfish, coupled with a 7-pound class “slot” redfish hooked and boated by his son, Dusty Davis, also of Lydia, was too much for the rest of the 11-boat field that launched at 6 a.m. from Quintana Canal Boat Landing.
The Davises and long-time crew member Jonathan Rush of New Iberia put their two best “slots” (between 16 and 27 inches) on the table at the 3 p.m. weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. Those redfish totaled 16.15 pounds worth $385.
“It was an awesome day. A beautiful day. We caught a lot of fish. We had 13 fish by 8:30 a.m.,” Dusty Davis said long after anglers and visitors in the small crowd headed for home on a searing hot afternoon.
The “slot” redfish that counted, the Calcutta-winning redfish that bit at approximately 10 a.m., thrust the Strickly Bidness, a 23-foot long Nautic Star, back into the spotlight, back into the winner’s circle for the first time a few years. The Davises, including former crew member Brittany Davis, and Rush dominated regular-season tournaments and SFA Classics in the late 2010s.
They became the fourth different winning team this season. The SFA opener March 16 was won by Brian Napier, Josh Napier and Glenn St. Germain. Keo Khamphilavong, Craig Landry and Randy Migues won the second tournament on April 23. The third tournament on May 21 was won by SFA president Brooks Amy, Jacob Fisher and Perry Scott.
Following Strickly Bidness on June 18 was Keo Khamphilavong and Craig Landry with two “slots” weighing 12.60 pounds for $220.
Heith St. Germain, Kiptyn St. Germain and Karleigh St. Germain were third with 9.20 pounds worth $110.
Matt Migues, fishing alone, was fourth with 9.15 pounds for $9.13 pounds.
The fifth and final payout went to Caleb Evans, Cody Haas, Stephen Guilbeau and Ridge LeBlanc with 8.30 pounds worth $70.
Milton Davis, electrical technician who contracts with Gulf Coast International, helped right the ship with the biggest redfish in the fourth tournament. He went old school when he saw the supply of mullet, a prized baitfish, was down to five in the boat.
“I caught the big fish on a shrimp on the bottom. I cast the shrimp and caught the 8.30,” he said.
Strickly Bidness’ early-morning bounty came from the Gulf side of Marsh Island near the mouth of Bird Island Bayou. Some other redfish came from below Diamond Reef.
The boat’s ice chest was packed with three five-fish limits.
“Damn. We got some hammers in there,” Dusty Davis said.
To a man on the winning boat, each was upset that a low number of boats showed up to fish.
Rush said, “We’d rather compete against 22 boats than 12.”
Milton Davis points out the next tournament’s format calls for three “slots” to be weighed instead of the traditional two. Also, he said, a $100 gas card will go to a lucky SFA angler who fishes the fifth and last tournament.
The regular-season finale’s date was rescheduled from July 23 to July 30, Amy announced shortly after cash prizes were handed out to the top five winners a week ago Saturday. The SFA Classic is scheduled to be held Aug. 20.
SFA membership costs $25 per adult and $10 for boys and girls 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat (maximum of five anglers per boat). Registration is on the morning of each tournament, stopping at 5:50 a.m.
For more information about joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.