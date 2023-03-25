MANY – One Teche Area bass angler and his tournament partner had a great first day showing but a so-so second day in the prestigious 2023 Texas Oilman’s Bass Invitational at Toledo Bend.

Another bass angler from the heart of Cajun Country and his fishin’ buddy had a so-so first day followed by a huge second day on the water on the sprawling border lake shared by Louisiana and Texas.



