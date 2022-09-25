MYETTE POINTE — With Louis Daigle getting back into tournament bass fishing and his teen-age son just getting into bass fishing, they enjoyed one of those good days that mean so much.
The Franklin outdoorsman, a commercial fisherman and crawfisherman, and Jesse Daigle, 13, topped the Louisiana Bass Anglers on Sept. 17 with five bass weighing 12.44 pounds from the Atchafalaya Basin.
“Oh, he had a good time. He enjoyed it,” the elder Daigle said about his son, a student at Franklin Junior High.
Daigle was a charter member of the Louisiana Bass Anglers years ago but got out for a while before his brother, the late Russ Daigle, an avid bass angler, got him back in the sport in 2018. Crawfishing kept him out of the tournament scene this year until June, he said.
“I’ve been doing it all my life, pretty much tournament fishing since the late ’80s,” he said.
Daigle had the right artificial lure on that memorable Saturday when he and his son caught 12-15 bass on a Kajun Boss spinnerbait with tandem Colorado blades, one gold, one silver.
“They were all in the 2-pound range but the biggest was a 3.35,” he said, noting it bit at mid-morning and he boated it.
“We had a good day. We went scouting the week before and stumbled on a stretch of nice fish.”
They culled three or four times, he said, while fishing Bayou Boutte and the Duck Lake area. Most of the bass came off cypress trees on a hot, sunny day.
Cody Pattillo was second with 10.54 pounds. Ron Boutte was third with a 9.40-pound limit, including the day’s biggest bass, a 3.50-pounder.
Dicky Fitzgerald, the bass club’s back-to-back Angler of the Year in 2020 and 2021, finished fourth with 8.65 pounds. He’s on track to three-peat in the regular-season finale.