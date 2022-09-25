bass anglers
Buy Now

Louis Daigle, right, and his son, Jesse Daigle, hold the five bass that won the Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament Sept. 17 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point.

 Submitted

MYETTE POINTE — With Louis Daigle getting back into tournament bass fishing and his teen-age son just getting into bass fishing, they enjoyed one of those good days that mean so much.

The Franklin outdoorsman, a commercial fisherman and crawfisherman, and Jesse Daigle, 13, topped the Louisiana Bass Anglers on Sept. 17 with five bass weighing 12.44 pounds from the Atchafalaya Basin.



Tags