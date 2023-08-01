ANDERSON, SC – Challenges facing two young Teche Area bass anglers were as clear as day to their captain, Brock Daigle, when he first saw Lake Hartwell on July 18.

The 42-year-old New Iberia outdoorsman looked at the clear water in a lake bigger and deeper than he’s ever fished and did a doubletake. He had his work cut out for him to locate bass with his son, Hollis Daigle, 11, and his Catholic High School Fishing Team partner, Vincent Soprano, 12, for the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship.



Tags