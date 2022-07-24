Purchase Access

There’s a strong Acadiana connection to the story about the 12-year-old Florida girl who recently hooked and boated a 624-pound marlin while fishing near Cape Verde, Africa, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Elizabeth Arn’s feat was chronicled in this space July 10. The story caught the eye of avid outdoorsman Henry Mouton, a former Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission member who lives in Lafayette. Mouton pointed out Arn was fishing on the charter boat Dacia, a 43-foot long G&S, which is owned by Paul Beaullieu from Lafayette.



