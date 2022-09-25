squirrel hunt
Teche Area outdoorsmen will join squirrel hunters across the state on opening day of the squirrel hunting season Oct. 1. No matter how many squirrels they bring back, a limit or much less, opening day is magical just to get out in the woods again.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

Chris Courville knows where he’ll be looking for squirrels when Louisiana’s squirrel hunting season opens Saturday.

His eyes will be scanning cypress trees on land leased by the Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club. While Courville hasn’t been scouting, per se, it’s no mystery to him where the squirrels are located.